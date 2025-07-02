Iran reportedly suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran strike
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly ordered the suspension of his country’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following recent U.S. airstrikes on key nuclear sites.
State media announced the move Wednesday, citing a previously passed law by Iran’s parliament calling for the halt in collaboration. That legislation had already been approved by the country’s constitutional watchdog.
The development raises fresh concerns over Iran’s nuclear transparency, though it remains unclear how the IAEA will respond or how the suspension will affect ongoing monitoring efforts.
The Geneva-based IAEA has yet to issue an official comment.
00:52
UN warns global progress on gender equality is at risk
01:26
Iran says IAEA inspectors cannot visit its bombed nuclear sites
Go to video
World leaders confront gap between rich and poor at Financing for Development meeting
01:12
UN chief warns of high number of armed conflicts
01:14
Tehran begins clean-up as Iran's ceasefire with Israel holds
01:30
Israeli military says seven soldiers killed during operations in Gaza