Iran reportedly suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly ordered the suspension of his country’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following recent U.S. airstrikes on key nuclear sites.

State media announced the move Wednesday, citing a previously passed law by Iran’s parliament calling for the halt in collaboration. That legislation had already been approved by the country’s constitutional watchdog.

The development raises fresh concerns over Iran’s nuclear transparency, though it remains unclear how the IAEA will respond or how the suspension will affect ongoing monitoring efforts.

The Geneva-based IAEA has yet to issue an official comment.