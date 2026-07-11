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SA police arrest UK fugitive sought in alleged killings of his wife and 2 daughters

This image taken from video shows authorities escorting Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma into the back of a police vehicle on Friday, July 10, 2026, in Johannesburg.   -  
Copyright © africanews
eNCA via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South African police arrested a man wanted by British authorities on suspicion of killing his wife and two young daughters in England after tracing him to Johannesburg, police said Friday.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean origin, was arrested in the Johannesburg suburb of Kensington in an intelligence-led operation involving Interpol and South African police agencies.

British authorities had been looking for Tshuma in connection with the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. Their bodies were discovered at the family’s home near Bedford, north of London.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Puleng Dimpane said the arrest underscored South Africa’s cooperation with international law enforcement agencies in tracking down fugitives.

“This arrest demonstrates that South Africa is not a safe haven for fugitives," Dimpane said. “Anyone who believes they can evade justice by fleeing to our country should know that (the South African Police Service) will work tirelessly with international law enforcement partners to trace, locate and arrest them.”

Police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said the necessary legal and extradition processes would be undertaken with U.K. authorities. Britain and South Africa have an extradition treaty, although suspects arrested in South Africa must still appear before local courts before they can be extradited.

Sources familiar with the matter said Tshuma's lawyer’s identity was expected to become clear when the case is called in court.

Tshuma is scheduled to appear before a South African court on Monday.

Additional sources • AP

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