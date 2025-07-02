EU to seek tougher measures from Libyan authorities on Mediterranean migrant sea crossings

The European Union Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said on Tuesday that the EU would take a firm approach with Libyan authorities, following a rise in illegal migration across the Mediterranean.

In the first two months of 2025, the Central Mediterranean route - linking North Africa to Europe - saw a 48% increase in illegal border crossings compared to 2024.

Magnus Brunner plans to travel to Libya next week with government representatives from Greece, Italy and Malta. He discussed the upcoming visit in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

“That is actually a question which bothers us quite a lot at the moment. Libya is, of course, at the top of the agenda, and we’re traveling together to Libya next week because we have to be fast, I think, and firm", Brunner said.

The European delegation will demand tougher measures from Libyan authorities to stop boats carrying migrants from leaving for Europe.

Brunner said the delegation will meet both the United Nations-recognized government in western Libya, and a rival authority led by warlord Khalifa Haftar in the east of the country.

Despite human rights abuses and conflict gripping the country, Libya remains a key departure point for sea crossings.

The Central Mediterranean route is one of the most active and dangerous migration paths towards Europe.

Hundreds of people died in 2023 when a fishing boat carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank off the Greek coast.

Since the start of 2025, 542 migrants were reported dead or missing, according to the International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants project. The persistent number of victims has prompted concerns across the EU.

Greece recently announced plans to send warships to international waters in the Mediterranean, following a surge in crossings from Libya to the southern Greek island of Crete.