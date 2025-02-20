Experts warn of hazards as Mount Etna eruption draws surge of visitors

As Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna has drawn a surge of visitors eager to witness the spectacle. However, experts warn of potential hazards, including sudden explosions, toxic gases, and unstable terrain. Local officials emphasize the importance of respecting safety guidelines to prevent accidents. Despite the risks, the eruption has become a major attraction, highlighting the delicate balance between tourism and natural dangers.