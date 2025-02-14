Chicago zoo gives its cherished animals Valentine's Day treats

The animals certainly aren't missing out on Valentine's Day at Brookfield Zoo. Whirl the amur tiger and Kartik the Sloth bear both received the meat they love to eat inside their “boxes of chocolate." Sasha the amur leopard had to use his sense of smell to find treats inside a flower bouquet-shaped enrichment. Grey seals and California sea lions received “Be Mine” unflavoured gelatin, which is an aid for hydration. And lastly Malaya the snow leopard received a “U R Pawsome” candy heart-inspired present with meat hidden inside.