Cuban women's volleyball team barred from Puerto Rico tournament after visa denial

The Cuban women’s national volleyball team has been forced to withdraw from a major regional tournament in Puerto Rico after the U.S. denied their visa applications, dealing a blow to the team’s hopes of advancing in international rankings.

Twelve athletes, along with coaches and a referee, were set to participate in the Final Four tournament of the North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) from July 16 to 21. The event plays a key role in qualifying for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, and for the next Volleyball World Championships.

Dayana Martínez, a key middle-blocker on the team, expressed frustration and disappointment after their plans were abruptly halted.

“We trained a lot in the morning and afternoon; we were already focused on the competition because it's right there. Arriving at the embassy and being denied the visa affects us a lot because that competition gives us points to improve our ranking,” she said.

The visa denial stems from tightened restrictions under policies implemented by the Trump administration, which remain in effect. Cuba is currently on a list of countries subject to heightened travel limitations to U.S. territories. The list also includes Iran, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, among others.

Osvaldo Idel Martínez, President of the Cuban Volleyball Federation, said both the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation and NORCECA made repeated efforts to support the team’s participation.

“We were always in contact with the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation and the general office of NORCECA. They consistently supported us and we even have documents with collaboration requests that both institutions submitted to the Puerto Rican and U.S. State Departments,” he said. “They made every effort possible for our delegation to take part in the event.”

Cuban coaches worry the visa denial will cost the team valuable ranking points, potentially jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for future international tournaments.

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba declined to comment on the specific case, citing privacy policies, but reiterated that current travel policies aim to secure U.S. borders and protect its communities.

Cuba’s women’s volleyball team, once a dominant force on the global stage in the 1990s with multiple Olympic and World Championship titles, now faces increasing challenges in accessing international competition.