Ons Jabeur retires from Wimbledon Opener due to breathing issues

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia leaves the court after her match against Varvara Gracheva of France at the women's first round singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Lon   -  
Copyright © africanews
Kin Cheung/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

United Kingdom

Two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur retired during her first-round match Monday because of difficulty breathing, the latest issue for her during an injury-filled season.

Jabeur, a 30-year-old from Tunisia, quit playing while trailing Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (5), 2-0. Jabeur was visited by a trainer for a medical timeout in the first set.

At one point, she sat on her sideline seat and cried into a towel. “I wasn't expecting not to feel good. I have been practicing pretty well the last few days. But I guess these things happen,” Jabeur said. “I'm pretty sad. Doesn't really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me.

I hope I can feel better.” She lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 final and to Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 final. Jabeur also was a finalist at the 2022 U.S. Open, losing to Iga Swiatek. Jabeur's 2024 season ended early because of a shoulder injury and she's dealt with leg problems this year.

