UK: Cerner Abbas’ iconic chalk giant gets first major makeover

The work, taking place in May 2026 above the village of Cerne Abbas in southwest England, is designed to preserve the 55-metre-high chalk figure for future generations. Managed by the National Trust, the project involves removing grass and weathered chalk before refilling the trenches that form the giant's distinctive shape. This restoration is the first major rechalking campaign since the figure began showing accelerated signs of wear. Researchers commissioned by the National Trust concluded in 2020 that the giant likely dates from between AD 700 and 1100, placing it in the late Saxon period. Traditionally restored about once every decade, the monument required earlier intervention after grass growth and algae spread across sections of the chalk. Workers carried out part of the operation during temperatures above 30°C, an unusually high level for May in the UK. Conservation officials say the exact cause of the changes remains unclear, but they are closely monitoring weather trends as they seek to protect one of Dorset's most famous heritage sites.