Musk-Trump dispute continues as Musk criticises Trump signature budget bill

An "insane" bill that would increase the debt ceiling "by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS".

In a series of posts on Monday night on social media platform X, Elon Musk attacked the US president's signature spending bill ferociously, vowing to work towards unseating lawmakers who would support the budget act that is among the most significant pieces of legislation in Donald Trump's second term as president.

The billionaire and former close ally of Trump also threatened to form a new party, called The America Party, should the act pass.

The "Big Beautiful Bill", as Trump dubbed his proposed legislation, would notably see tax cuts made, axe environmental programmes and further finance his crackdown on immigration.

These measures could cement the president's grip on executive power and lead to lasting change in the country.

Musk's furious twitter thread did not remain without response from the US president for long.

Taking to his own social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump warned that he would unleash a DOGE investigation into government subsidies for Elon Musk's companies, among which Tesla.

The Department for Government Efficiency was ironically headed by Musk himself until the end of May, when the dispute with Trump started and Musk abruptly departed from the administration.

Without subsidies "Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa", the president claimed.