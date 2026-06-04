FIFA bans reusable bottles despite heat warnings ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA has banned fans from bringing reusable water bottles into stadiums at the 2026 World Cup, despite growing warnings that extreme heat could put supporters at risk.

FIFA's official stadium code of conduct earlier included a clause which read: "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium."

However, The Athletic reported on Wednesday that those guidelines had now been tweaked to explicitly ban refillable bottles.

"For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium," an updated stadium code of conduct read.

The move has raised questions among fans, particularly as the tournament is expected to be played in high summer temperatures across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Climate researchers have warned that parts of North America are increasingly exposed to extreme summer heat, while sports scientists say conditions measured using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature index can raise the risk of heat-related illness in outdoor stadiums.

FIFA says the ban is based on safety considerations.

In a statement, the governing body said the rule is designed to prevent potential risks, adding that some host stadiums already prohibit outside bottles. It also said hydration stations, cooling areas and misting systems will be available inside venues.

However, critics say the decision could leave fans with limited and potentially more expensive options for staying hydrated during matches.

At previous tournaments held in hot conditions, similar restrictions on outside drinks have already sparked debate over fan comfort and stadium pricing.

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with organisers promising upgraded facilities and fan services as part of preparations for the expanded tournament.

The latest rule change is likely to keep the focus on how those promises hold up once the tournament begins.