Final preparations for French World Cup team before heading to US

At their Clairefontaine base south-west of Paris, the French football captain Kylian Mbappé and his team are ready to head to the United States.

On Tuesday, they had a visit from President Emmanuel Macron and his wife who wished the 26 players well for the tournament.

The team is at its full strength now after one Arsenal and five Paris Saint-Germain players joined the camp following their Champions League clash over the weekend.

Les Bleus have two more friendly matches before they leave.

They are set to play the Ivory Coast on Thursday in Nantes, and will face off against Ireland on 8 June in Lille.

Head coach Didier Deschamps' side were drawn in Group I for this year's tournament, where they will face Senegal, Iraq, and Norway.

They fly to Boston on 10 June and will play their first World Cup match on the 16th against Senegal in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mbappé and his team-mates sealed France's second World Cup title in 2018, but Les Bleus were beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Argentina in the 2022 final.