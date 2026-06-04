Ebola: Controversial U.S.-backed quarantine center in Kenya starts

Kenya's health minister said on Wednesday that the US-funded quarantine centre would proceed, days after deadly protests erupted over the project.

The US-built facility at Kenya's Laikipia Air Base was due to open last week, according to US officials, to quarantine Americans arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is battling a major Ebola outbreak.

But it has been temporarily blocked by a court order, and triggered protests on Monday that killed two people, according to a rights group.

Speaking in parliament, health minister Aden Duale said the centre would serve both Kenyans and US nationals, dismissing fears it would be "exclusive".

"Quarantine is not only for Americans. Even Kenyans will be isolated at the facility," Duale said.

"Laikipia airbase is one of the 23 quarantine isolation centres we are building. And we will not stop it," he added.

Kenyans are angry their territory is being used by a foreign power in a way that has colonial undertones, and over the risk of Ebola spreading.

Kenya has recorded no cases of Ebola despite widespread testing of arrivals but neighbouring Uganda has registered 15 cases including one death.

The centre -- about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the capital Nairobi -- was set to have 50 isolation beds and be managed by US medical staff.

In his address, Duale said the government "will not consult citizens" on the establishment of the Ebola facilities.

"This epidemic does not require any consultation... We are dealing with a very abnormal situation," he said.

The minister said the centre comes under a 2015 agreement with the US, part of its Biological Threat Reduction Program.