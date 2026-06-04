Louisville marks 10 years since Muhammad Ali's death

Ten years after the death of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, is celebrating his legacy with remembrance events and a new annual initiative aimed at promoting kindness and service.

The Muhammad Ali Center, founded by Ali and his wife, Lonnie Ali, launched its first "Day of Compassion" on Wednesday, encouraging volunteer work and acts of generosity in honor of the late heavyweight champion.

The commemorations also reflected on the extraordinary public response following Ali's death in 2016. Former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer recalled how the city became the focus of global attention during the week of Ali's funeral.

"For one remarkable week, the eyes of the world turned on our city," Fischer said. "More than 100,000 people lined the streets during the procession, holding hands and chanting 'Ali! Ali!'"

Born and raised in a modest Louisville home, Ali rose to become a three-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, earning recognition as one of the greatest athletes in history.

According to Lonnie Ali, his lasting impact extended far beyond sports. "His greatness came from the way he treated those around him and how he uplifted them," she said.

A decade later, Ali's influence remains strong. Earlier this year, he was honored with his first-ever US Postal Service stamp, celebrating a legacy that continues to inspire people around the world.