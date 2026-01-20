Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Nigerian court adjourns trial of driver in British boxer car crash case

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver in a car crash that injured boxer Anthony Joshua, leaves court, Sagamu, Nigeria, 20 January 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

A court in Nigeria on Tuesday adjourned the trial of the chauffeur involved in a crash that injured British boxer, Anthony Joshua, until 25 February.

The former heavyweight champion’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died in the accident on 29 December, while Joshua was hospitalised for two days.

Adeniyi Kayode, was driving the vehicle when it collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kayode, who appeared in Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun state on Tuesday wearing a black hoodie, was previously released from custody after being granted bail of $3,480.

He faces four charges, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid national driver’s license.

The court ordered duplication of the case file and forwarded it to the office of the Attorney General for legal advice.

Joshua, who also holds Nigerian nationality, has family roots in the country and briefly attended boarding school there as a child.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..