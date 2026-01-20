Nigerian court adjourns trial of driver in British boxer car crash case

A court in Nigeria on Tuesday adjourned the trial of the chauffeur involved in a crash that injured British boxer, Anthony Joshua, until 25 February.

The former heavyweight champion’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died in the accident on 29 December, while Joshua was hospitalised for two days.

Adeniyi Kayode, was driving the vehicle when it collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kayode, who appeared in Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun state on Tuesday wearing a black hoodie, was previously released from custody after being granted bail of $3,480.

He faces four charges, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid national driver’s license.

The court ordered duplication of the case file and forwarded it to the office of the Attorney General for legal advice.

Joshua, who also holds Nigerian nationality, has family roots in the country and briefly attended boarding school there as a child.