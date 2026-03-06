UK: Crufts opens in Birmingham with more than 20,000 dogs

More than 20,000 dogs have gathered at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre for four days of judging, training demonstrations and breed competitions at the UK’s largest and most famous annual dog‑show competition. Handlers and breeders from across the world are taking part this year, with a record number of overseas entries. According to The Kennel Club, more than 4,000 dogs have travelled from abroad, many coming from France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. For many owners, simply qualifying for Crufts already feels like an achievement. Competitors move across the show’s well known green carpets while judges examine posture, movement and breed standards. The event began in 1891 and has grown into a major meeting point for dog lovers. Visitors walk between rings, watch competitions and meet hundreds of breeds. On Sunday evening, one dog will take home the Best in Show title, the most sought after prize at Crufts.