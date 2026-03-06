Rescuers race to find survivors after deadly nursing home collapse in Brazil

The four storey structure fell in the early hours of the morning in the Jardim Vitoria neighbourhood. Around 29 people were inside at the time. The building also contained small residences and a beauty clinic, according to the Minas Gerais fire department. Rescue teams have pulled several survivors from the rubble. Eight people were taken to hospital, including a two year old child who was rescued conscious and in stable condition. Others managed to escape with help from neighbours before emergency crews arrived. More than 40 firefighters, supported by rescue dogs and specialised equipment, are still searching for those believed to be trapped. The cause of the collapse remains unclear. Officials say the building had the required permits, but a full investigation will begin once rescue operations are complete.