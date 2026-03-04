New airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs after Israeli warning

Lebanon saw new airstrikes on 4 March as a building was hit in the Harik district of Beirut’s southern suburbs. Social media footage showed smoke rising from a multi storey structure in Haret Hreik, an area often associated with Hezbollah sites. The strike appeared to follow an evacuation warning issued online by Israel’s Arabic language military spokesman, who had shared maps marking buildings near mosques and other locations. Residents in the area said people left quickly after the alert, part of a pattern in which warnings are followed by rapid strikes. There were no confirmed casualties linked directly to the footage. However, local reports said other attacks in southern Beirut that day killed several people and forced families from their homes. For those living in the southern suburbs, the routine has become familiar. Check the warning, leave if possible, wait for the blast, then return to assess the damage.