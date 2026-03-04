Israeli strike hits Beirut hotel as Israel-Hezbollah clashes escalate

In the Beirut suburb of Hazmieh, guests were seen leaving the Comfort Hotel in darkness, some still in their nightclothes, as smoke rose from the building. The blast was part of a wider exchange as Israel and Hezbollah traded fire. Lebanese health officials said strikes south of Beirut killed six people and wounded eight. Other towns, including Baalbek, also reported damage. Israel said it was launching a broad new wave of strikes on Iran, following missile attacks on its territory. The conflict now stretches well beyond Lebanon. A senior US commander said nearly 2,000 targets in Iran had been hit. In the Gulf, Qatar reported dismantling alleged Iranian spy cells, while a drone strike caused a fire near the US consulate in Dubai. France is sending its aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean. For many in Beirut, the wider strategy matters less than the immediate fear. Hotels, homes and roads have become part of a regional confrontation that shows little sign of slowing.