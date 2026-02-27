Pakistan and Afghanistan trade border fire as airstrikes hit cities

Smoke rose over nearby mountains on Friday while shelling echoed across the frontier, forcing civilians to flee temporary camps and nearby villages. Civilians living near refugee camps fled overnight, fearing further attacks. Local resident Waqas Shinwari said people on both sides were exhausted and hoping for reconciliation after months of instability. Afghan officials accused Pakistan of firing mortars into civilian areas, while Afghan forces launched retaliatory strikes against military positions across the frontier. Pakistan then carried out air raids in Kabul and other provinces, its most extensive bombardment since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Islamabad links the escalation to cross border militant attacks, claims rejected by Kabul. Border crossings remain largely closed, disrupting trade and family movement. With diplomacy stalled despite mediation efforts, the risk of prolonged confrontation now appears higher than at any time in recent months.