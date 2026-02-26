Russian overnight attacks pound Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, dozens hurt

Ukraine saw renewed overnight Russian strikes as drones and missiles hit the eastern region of Kharkiv, injuring at least 14 people, including a seven year old boy, according to regional authorities. Residential districts were targeted across several parts of the city, damaging apartment buildings and local infrastructure while emergency crews responded to fires and debris. Further south, Zaporizhzhia was also struck during the same wave of attacks, leaving at least nine people wounded. Officials said 19 apartment blocks, private homes and two shopping centres were damaged, while around 500 homes temporarily lost heating after infrastructure was hit. Rescue teams worked through the night to extinguish fires and free trapped residents, as Ukrainian air defences intercepted part of the assault but failed to prevent widespread civilian damage. No radiation increase or damage has been reported at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which was not directly affected by the strikes, with the IAEA confirming the situation remains stable under ongoing monitoring.