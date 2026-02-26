Jordan: Prince Harry and Meghan visit Gaza evacuees in WHO mental health mission

The couple joined a World Health Organization delegation led by Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for a two day trip centred on mental health and conflict trauma. In Amman, they met children receiving treatment after being medically evacuated from Gaza and spoke with doctors dealing with long term injuries linked to the war. The visit was described as a listening mission rather than a political one. Harry and Meghan also took part in discussions on psychological support for displaced communities and visited projects helping young refugees cope with loss and instability.