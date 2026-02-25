Brazil landslides: 43 missing after heavy rain hits state of Minas Gerais

At least 25 people have died and 43 are missing. Firefighters, sniffer dogs and volunteers are searching through mud and debris. About 440 residents have left their homes and schools are closed. Juiz de Fora recorded 584 millimetres of rain in February, the highest on record. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared a state of emergency and promised federal aid, while more rain is forecast. Juiz de Fora recorded twice the average rainfall for February, and at least 20 landslides were reported. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said federal forces are helping with rescues and aid. More rain is forecast for the hilly region.