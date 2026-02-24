Welcome to Africanews

Flour war paints Greek town Galaxidi in colour for clean Monday

Greece turns colourful in Galaxidi each Clean Monday as the seaside town stages its annual flour war. By midday the coastal road is thick with dyed flour. Residents and visitors throw bags at each other, dance to music and climb onto carnival floats. Others watch from balconies, trying to stay clear of the clouds. Clean Monday marks the start of Lent in the Orthodox calendar and usually brings kite flying and simple seafood meals. In Galaxidi, about 200 kilometres west of Athens, the mood is louder. The flour war dates to the 19th century, likely inspired by Sicilian customs brought by sailors, and it closes the carnival season in a haze of colour.

Greece unusual Carnival Tradition Orthodox Church

