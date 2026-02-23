Deadly Russian strikes pound Kyiv suburb and energy sites across Ukraine

Ukraine faced fresh missile strikes overnight Saturday as Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a suburb of Kyiv, was hit during a wider Russian barrage. Officials said around 50 missiles and nearly 300 drones targeted energy sites across the country. In the Kyiv region, one man was killed and up to 20 people were injured, including children. Several homes were destroyed or set on fire, and windows were blown out. Emergency crews worked through the night to clear rubble and rescue residents. Air defences shot down dozens of missiles and most drones, yet damage was reported in Kyiv and Odesa. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Moscow’s focus on strikes rather than talks.