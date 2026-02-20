From Milano Cortina to Dakar 2026: Olympic mascots Tina and Ayo share the stage

Tina, a white stoat chosen by public vote in 2024, represents the Winter Olympics and their Alpine roots. Ayo, a young lion from Senegal whose name means joy in Yoruba, arrived for a friendly visit before the Youth Olympic Games. The pair posed in Piazza del Duomo and by Castello Sforzesco, drawing families and tourists. Tina will stay in the spotlight until the Winter Olympics close on Sunday. Ayo now looks ahead to Dakar, where the Youth Olympic Games run from 31 October to 13 November 2026.