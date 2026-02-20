Western France floods deepen after 35 days of rain

In Libourne, the Dordogne has spilled into streets, though damage remains limited for now. A new storm and high tides have worsened the pressure on already saturated ground. The government warns the flood episode is far from over. Red alerts cover parts of the west, including Loire-Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire. In Angers, lower districts are under water and some residents have moved out. More than 1,700 people were evacuated in Lot-et-Garonne. Power cuts still affect thousands of homes. Forecasters expect drier weather soon, but Météo-France and Vigicrues stress that rivers will keep rising as upstream water flows towards the sea.