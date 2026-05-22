Greece protesters marched in Athens outside Israeli embassy

More than 1,000 demonstrators marched towards the Israeli embassy, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of Gaza. Some protesters lit flares from rooftops opposite the embassy while police buses lined nearby streets. The rally remained peaceful but reflected growing anger in Greece over Israel’s handling of the flotilla and the treatment of detainees. Several activists accused Israeli forces of violence and unlawful detention after the ships were stopped in international waters. The protest came as around 422 activists deported by Israel arrived in Turkey later the same day. Israel’s Foreign Ministry described the flotilla as a “PR stunt”, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the interception but criticised videos released by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showing detainees kneeling with their hands tied. Britain, France and Portugal summoned Israeli envoys on Thursday over concerns about the activists’ treatment. Organisers in Athens said the demonstration was also directed at the Greek government’s cooperation with Israel during the Gaza conflict, which has triggered repeated protests across Europe since 2023.