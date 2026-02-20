China celebrates Spring Festival with lion dances at Great Wall of China

From 16 to 22 February, visitors joined night tours between South Tower 4 and North Tower 4. More than 1,000 lanterns lit the stone walls from 6 to 9 pm, while performers danced along Great Wall Cultural Street towards Guancheng Platform. Organisers mixed traditional routines from Yanqing with newer elements such as robotic lions and short Peking Opera excerpts. The programme runs until 28 February and aims to draw winter tourists. Tickets were sold through WeChat. Despite the cold, crowds gathered for a bright and busy start to the lunar year.