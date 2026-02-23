Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Ukraine probes deadly Lviv blasts that killed police officer

Ukraine is investigating a deadly attack in Lviv after two explosions killed a police officer and injured about 25 people. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several suspects were detained, including a 33-year-old woman accused of planting bombs on orders from a Russian contact. The first blast hit as police answered a reported break in near a shopping centre. A second device exploded when more officers arrived. A 23 year old policewoman died at the scene. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Russia may have sought to target law enforcement and weaken resilience, though the inquiry continues. Officials said the attack was separate from Saturday overnight missile and drone strikes near Kyiv.

More about
War in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Explosion Terrorism Police Russia

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..