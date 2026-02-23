Ukraine probes deadly Lviv blasts that killed police officer

Ukraine is investigating a deadly attack in Lviv after two explosions killed a police officer and injured about 25 people. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several suspects were detained, including a 33-year-old woman accused of planting bombs on orders from a Russian contact. The first blast hit as police answered a reported break in near a shopping centre. A second device exploded when more officers arrived. A 23 year old policewoman died at the scene. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Russia may have sought to target law enforcement and weaken resilience, though the inquiry continues. Officials said the attack was separate from Saturday overnight missile and drone strikes near Kyiv.