Poland marks four years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw

Poland saw crowds gather in Warsaw’s Castle Square to mark four years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Protesters waved Ukrainian flags and held signs reading “Fight 4 Freedom” and “Putin always lies. Support Ukraine.” The rally framed the war as a struggle for sovereignty and basic rights. Speakers stressed that Crimea is Ukraine and rejected Russia’s annexation. Many called on the Polish government and European allies to keep up military and financial aid to Kyiv. By standing in the heart of Warsaw, demonstrators linked Poland’s own history to Ukraine’s fight and signalled that public support remains strong.