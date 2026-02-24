Basel carnival lampoons Donald Trump with satirical glowing lanterns

For the Morgenstreich, city lights go out and thousands gather in the dark. Masked musicians march through the old town, playing fifes and drums. They carry large painted lanterns that glow from within. Many lanterns mock politics. This year several targeted Donald Trump, shown as a butcher slicing the US flag or with a pig’s snout. Basel Carnival, or Basler Fasnacht, dates back more than 700 years and is listed by UNESCO. What began as pagan winter rites now runs for three days, mixing satire, music and long nights in the cold.