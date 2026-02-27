Civilians caught in crossfire as Pakistan–Afghan border clashes grow

Shelling struck homes and a mosque in communities along the Afghan frontier, injuring civilians including women and children, according to local residents. Taliban authorities confirmed that strikes had taken place but contested reported casualty figures while announcing counter operations near border positions. Both sides said they had inflicted military losses, as conflicting claims emerged amid rising tensions. At the core of the dispute, Pakistan accuses fighters from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of operating from Afghan territory, an allegation rejected by Kabul.Border crossings remain largely closed, disrupting trade routes and daily movement for residents on both sides. Diplomatic mediation efforts by regional actors have so far failed to ease tensions, leaving the neighbours facing one of their most serious confrontations in recent years.