Israel: Rocket interception debris sparks fire near Tel Aviv

Near Tel Aviv, firefighters worked to contain a blaze that started when fragments from an intercepted rocket landed close to homes. Emergency teams secured the streets and checked nearby buildings to make sure the fire would not spread further. Residents across the city had rushed into shelters when sirens sounded. Some have begun spending the night in underground rail stations, bringing mattresses and supplies to avoid repeated trips during alerts. One of Tel Aviv’s main light rail stations now serves as a temporary refuge. Two waves of explosions were heard across the city as interceptions took place in the sky. Police said they were dealing with several sites in central Israel where debris or projectiles landed. Emergency service Magen David Adom inspected the areas and reported no injuries.