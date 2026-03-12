Chinese man arrested in Kenya with 2,000 live queen ants at Nairobi airport

A Chinese national has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi after authorities found more than 2,000 live queen garden ants hidden in his luggage, Kenyan officials said.

The suspect, identified as Zhang Kequn, was intercepted during a security check while attempting to board a flight to China. Prosecutors told a court that the ants were carefully concealed in test tubes and tissue paper rolls inside his luggage.

According to investigators, 1,948 ants were packed in specialised test tubes, while another 300 were hidden in three rolls of tissue paper.

Authorities say the ants, scientifically known as Messor cephalotes – are protected under international biodiversity agreements and their trade is tightly regulated.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has previously warned of growing demand for the species in Europe and Asia, where collectors keep exotic ants as pets.

Investigators believe the suspect may be linked to a wider ant-trafficking network dismantled in Kenya last year. Authorities say further arrests are expected as the investigation expands.

A court has allowed prosecutors to detain Zhang for five days while detectives examine his electronic devices and continue their probe.

Kenyan officials say the removal of the giant African harvester ants from the wild could harm ecosystems, as the insects play an important role in maintaining soil health and biodiversity.