Gulf states condemn Iranian strikes as regional tensions escalate

Gulf leaders have strongly condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, warning that the assaults threaten regional stability, global trade and energy supplies. The criticism came as tensions intensified following fresh military exchanges involving Iran and the United States.

Foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned what they described as "brutal Iranian aggression" during the bloc's 167th ministerial meeting in Manama, Bahrain.

The gathering took place amid growing regional tensions after Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all key allies of the United States and hosts to American military personnel.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani said the attacks had targeted infrastructure, economic facilities and residential areas, resulting in significant human and material losses.

Strait of Hormuz closure raises alarm

GCC ministers also voiced concern over the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

According to Alzayani, disruptions to navigation through the strategic waterway are affecting international trade, energy supplies and the global economy.

The Gulf states warned that continued instability in the region could have far-reaching consequences beyond the Middle East, particularly for energy markets already under pressure from ongoing geopolitical tensions.

US-Iran confrontation deepens crisis

The GCC meeting coincided with a new escalation between Washington and Tehran.

The United States launched airstrikes against Iranian targets on Wednesday, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran against countries hosting American forces in the region.

President Donald Trump warned that further military action could follow, accusing Iran of obstructing diplomatic efforts and threatening regional security.

The latest exchanges mark the second major test of a fragile two-month ceasefire that had briefly reduced hostilities.

Gulf states call for stability

While condemning the attacks, GCC ministers reiterated their commitment to diplomacy, dialogue and good-neighbourly relations.

However, they questioned how meaningful regional cooperation could be achieved while military attacks continue.

In a joint message, the council accused Iran of contributing to regional instability and undermining efforts to build trust among neighbouring states.

The ministers stressed that peace, security and economic prosperity in the Gulf depend on respect for sovereignty and an end to actions that threaten regional stability.

Fears of wider regional fallout

Analysts warn that continued exchanges between Iran, the United States and regional actors could draw more countries into the conflict.

With key energy infrastructure and shipping routes under threat, governments across the Gulf are closely monitoring developments amid fears of further disruptions to trade and oil supplies.

As diplomatic efforts struggle to gain momentum, the latest GCC condemnation underscores growing concern that the region may be entering a new and dangerous phase of confrontation.