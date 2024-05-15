UN entrepreneurship forum focuses on innovation and growth

The fifth edition of the World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum got underway on Tuesday in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, with a key focus on Arab and African regions.

The theme this year is fostering innovation and growth in order to achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delegates at the United Nations forum will discuss urgent issues including poverty, inequality, climate change, peace, and justice.

It aims to empower entrepreneurial leaders who can build a brighter future and achieve sustainable development for all.

“The private sector has a critical role to play when it comes to economic development. And SME’s, especially in the developing world, play a critical role in terms of value addition, in terms of job creation,” said Fatou Haidara, Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Haidara said the challenges the world was facing today could not be tackled by one entity along, but that a collective effort was need.

“It shows the importance of [this] gathering, not only for the private sector, but for all actors, policymakers, academia, investment and financial institutions, to come together to see how we can accelerate implementation of SDGs,” she said.

Collaborators include the League of Arab States, the Union of Arab Chambers, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Shenzhen Federation for Entrepreneurship Promotion, alongside various local, regional, and international entities.

The forum ends on 16 May.