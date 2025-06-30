At least 7 people killed during recent anti-government protests in Togo

At least seven people have been killed and many more injured during recent anti-government protests in Togo’s capital, Lomé, according to preliminary figures provided by civic groups on Sunday.

The protests were over recent constitutional reforms that could cement President Faure Gnassingbé's long hold on power. Videos emerged showing apparent abuses by security forces.

Police fired tear gas in several neighborhoods of Lomé and reportedly used batons to beat protesters, severely injuring some, according to footage that appears to be from the scene.

Internet access across the West African nation has been restricted, with social media platforms functioning intermittently.

Civil society groups and social media influencers had called for protests on June 26, 27 and 28, after the government’s clampdown on protests early this month.

Faure Gnassingbé, who has ruled since 2005 following his father's death, was sworn in in May as President of the Council of Ministers. The powerful role has no official term limits and he is eligible to be re-elected by Parliament indefinitely.

Gnassingbe’s former job as national president, a position that is now mostly ceremonial, was given to politician Jean-Lucien Kwassi Savi de Tove after the announcement.

Opposition politicians have denounced the move as a “constitutional coup.”

Demonstrations are rare in Togo because they have been banned in the country since 2022 following a deadly attack at Lome’s main market.

But the latest change in government structure has been widely criticized in a region threatened by rampant coups and other threats to democracy.