30 people jailed in Benin in connection with failed coup

FILE - Soldiers ride in a military vehicle along a street amid an attempted coup in Cotonou Benin, Sunday Dec. 6, 2025.   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Benin

Some 30 people, most of them soldiers, have been jailed in Benin in connection with a failed coup attempt earlier this month, French news agency AFP is reporting.

The soldiers took over state television on 7 December and announced that the government had been dissolved. But their takeover bid was thwarted by loyalists in the military, backed by airstrikes and military assistance from Nigeria and other West African allies. France also provided logistical support.

The accused were jailed on Tuesday, AFP said, following a pre-trial hearing. They are charged with treason, murder and endangering state security.

Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri, who reportedly led the coup, is still on the run. Beninese officials claim that he fled to Lomé, the capital of Togo. Cotonou has reportedly asked that Togo extradite him and other fugitive soldiers.

The rebel soldiers accused President Talon of mishandling the security situation in northern Benin and criticised cuts to health care and other public services. They also accused him of clamping down on political activities.

