France reveals role in Benin’s foiled coup

FILE - Soldiers ride in a military vehicle along a street amid an attempted coup in Cotonou Benin, Sunday Dec. 6, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Benin

France has revealed that it provided surveillance, observation and logistical assistance to Benin’s armed forces to help fend off last weekend’s attempted coup.

The Elysee Palace said on Tuesday that President Macron “led a coordination effort” and spoke to Benin’s President Patrice Talon, as well as representatives of ECOWAS.

The West African regional bloc said it deployed a standby force using troops from Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.

On Sunday, a group of soldiers calling themselves the Military Committee for Refoundation stormed Benin’s state television to announce the coup. Just hours later, state authorities said the takeover attempt had been foiled.

Beninese authorities said on Monday that there had been multiple casualties on both sides and several soldiers had been arrested. The coup leader, Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri, a former member of Talon’s protection detail, is still on the run.

The Elysee Palace said Paris condemned the attempt at destabilization and offered its full political support to ECOWAS.

