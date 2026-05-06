Mexico marks 164 years since Battle of Puebla with historic reenactment

Dressed in period uniforms, Mexican and French reenactors restaged the Battle of Puebla, marking the 164th anniversary of the Mexican victory led by Ignacio Zaragoza over a larger French force. The battle, fought on 5 May 1862 against troops sent by Napoleon III, remains a symbol of resistance and national pride, despite not ending the French intervention. Commemorations are centred in Puebla, where the fighting took place, with reenactments drawing participants and spectators each year. In Mexico City, the tradition has been recognised as cultural heritage since 2023, reinforcing its role as a living link to the past. While Cinco de Mayo is primarily observed in Puebla, it has gained broader cultural visibility abroad, particularly in the United States. Officials say the annual events help preserve historical memory and pass it on to younger generations.