IMF approves $91 million in funding for Niger following programme review

Niger
The International Monetary Fund has approved about $91 million in funding for Niger which includes support for climate resilience and sustainable development.
Following the latest review of its programmes in the country, it said Niger’s economic growth is expected to remain strong at 6.7% in 2026.
Funding for the country’s military-led government comes despite the recent political changes and its decision to distance itself from traditional Western military partnerships.
Since the 2023 coup that brought General Abdourahamane Tiani to power, Niger has focused on asserting greater economic sovereignty.
The funding announcement comes at a critical times as the government works to stabilise its economy, reinforce public finances, and reassure investors.
Niamey has also strengthened cooperation with its allies in the Sahel region who are facing similar transitions.
The country's strategic importance as a major uranium producer ensures its ongoing financial engagement from international stakeholders.
