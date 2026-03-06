Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

IMF expects talks with Zambia on new financial package to start in April

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, right, meets with Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund Managing Director during their meeting at the State House in Lusaka   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday that talks with Zambia over a new loan program could start in April.

But the lender added that an agreement was only expected after elections in the southern African country in August.

Lusaka's most recent program with the IMF, a $1.7 billion facility agreed in 2022, ended in January.

President Hakainde Hichilema who is expected to seek a second term has signalled interest in a new package from the Washington-based lender.

Last year, Zambia concluded debt restructuring agreements with all its lenders, having become the first country to default on its loan obligations in 2020.

The copper producer has also been able to attract new mining investment and shored up its forex reserves.

The IMF expects Zambia's economy to expand 5.5% in 2026.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..