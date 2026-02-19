Africa forges a trade future beyond AGOA [Business Africa]

African governments are bracing for the end of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a preferential trade pact with the United states which was extended in early February for one year.

With the global trade landscape rapidly shifting, AGOA's fitness for purpose has been questioned.

While its imminent end is a blow for African exporters, it is a chance for governments to build a trade strategy that leverages the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), embraces e-commerce, and reduces geopolitical risk.

Jane Seruwagi Nalunga is an expert on trade and investment, and executive director of the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI. She joins the show with insights on how African countries can shape a trade future beyond AGOA.

Gold rush: How can Africa's top producers leverage price surge?

Gold surged 65% in 2025. The glitter has continued into 2026. Africa's main producers are cashing in.

The continent produces more gold than any other continent, yet the metal is seen merely as a foreign exchange earner as opposed to being a source of strategic leverage.

Water security: Alarm as urbanization outpaces supply

African cities will be home to 1.5 billion people by 2050. But investment in water and sanitation needed to sustain populations, power industry and grow food is not keeping up.

Africa loses an estimated 5% of GDP each year due to underinvestment and inefficiencies in in the water sector.

With the African Union declaring 2026 the year to advance water security, we ask: can governments finally turn awareness into action?