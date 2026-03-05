Egypt: Tourism holds strong despite regional tensions [Business Africa]

Egypt’s tourism sector continues its strong growth, reaffirming its key role in the country’s economy. In 2025, Egypt welcomed nearly 19 million visitors, a 21% increase compared with 2024. Tourism revenues reached €14.17 billion, more than 20% above pre-pandemic levels.

This growth marks a remarkable recovery after the sharp downturn in 2020, when tourism revenues fell to €3.85 billion, down from €11.6 billion in 2019. Since then, the sector has regained strong momentum.

Authorities expect this upward trend to continue in 2026, with visitor numbers and revenues projected to grow by 5% to 7%. This expansion is largely driven by increased air traffic, including a 32% rise in charter flights, as well as the emergence of new tourist destinations such as El Alamein.

Egypt is also working to diversify its tourism offering by developing cultural, seaside, eco-tourism and wellness tourism. Destinations such as Siwa and the North Coast are attracting a growing number of visitors.

To support this expansion, the country is investing heavily in infrastructure. More than 200,000 new hotel rooms are planned, and Egyptian airports are expected to handle over 50 million passengers, including around 31 million in Cairo.

Despite a volatile regional geopolitical environment, tourism remains a strategic pillar of Egypt’s economy.

ECOWAS: Unity under pressure

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is going through a sensitive period. Following the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which have formed the Alliance of Sahel States, the regional bloc must preserve its unity while addressing new internal tensions.

One key issue is the maritime dispute between Ghana and Togo. Accra has turned to international arbitration to resolve the delimitation of their maritime border after years of unsuccessful negotiations. Lomé, for its part, continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution.

Another source of tension involves a border incident between Guinea and Sierra Leone, linked to allegations of troop incursions, claims denied by Freetown.

These developments come as Senegal is set to lead the ECOWAS Commission for the 2026–2030 term. How the organization manages these disputes will be critical to its credibility in a rapidly changing West African region.

Ivory Coast: Papaya challenges cocoa

Côte d’Ivoire, long known for its cocoa production, the backbone of its economy, is witnessing the rise of a promising new crop: papaya. An increasing number of farmers are turning to the fruit, attracted by its faster returns and more stable revenues. However, post-harvest processing remains key to unlocking the sector’s full potential.

For papaya farmer Lago Gnoliba, the crop offers clear advantages. Papaya plants begin producing fruit after around six months, with harvests lasting up to two and a half years. He believes that developing papaya processing industries could increase added value and strengthen the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Papaya cultivation also appears more profitable than cocoa, whose first harvest typically takes four to five years. Market demand remains strong and prices relatively stable.

According to economist Rudolph Falah, cocoa prices fell by 40% to 50% between 2020 and 2025. In this context, the papaya sector is gaining momentum and could position Côte d’Ivoire among Africa’s leading papaya producers.

Although the industry is still developing and faces challenges such as high costs and logistical constraints, it already shows significant growth potential for the country’s agricultural sector.