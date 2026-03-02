Ancient Egypt’s golden treasures dazzle London in landmark exhibition

The golden mask of King Amenemope, ruler of Egypt’s Twenty-First Dynasty, is among more than 180 artefacts now on display in London as part of the Ramses and the Pharaohs’ Gold exhibition at Battersea Power Station. The show brings together shimmering treasures and royal relics, offering audiences an immersive introduction to the world of ancient Egypt.

Sherif Fathy, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said the exhibition reflects Egypt’s commitment to cultural exchange. “We do believe in sharing what we have with humanity and with other nations,” he said, describing the show as an “appetiser” for those considering a visit to Egypt.

Transporting the collection to London was a complex international operation. The artefacts travelled thousands of miles aboard cargo aircraft under tight security, with police escorts and military coordination across six cities. Andres Numhauser, Senior Vice President at NEON World Heritage Exhibitions, said the exhibition has journeyed 50,000 kilometres worldwide using two 747 aircraft, calling the logistics “mind-blowing”.

The treasures are on loan from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and have been gathered from museums and archaeological sites across the country. London follows previous stops in Houston, San Francisco, Sydney, Paris, Cologne and Tokyo.

A significant share of proceeds supports conservation in Egypt, including the restoration of Ramesses II’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings, recently reopened to the public for the first time in a generation.