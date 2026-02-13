Missing french tourist found dead after two-day desert search

The body of a French citizen has been found in northeastern Chad after two days of search efforts in the Sahara Desert, authorities announced on Friday.

The man, identified as Paul Ferreri, was discovered in the Ennedi region, according to the Ministry of Tourism. He had been missing since leaving a tourist camp near the town of Bachikele on Monday. Ferreri had traveled to attend the 6th International Festival of Saharan Cultures.

Ferreri and another unidentified tourist left the camp on Wednesday morning. After a brief search, the second tourist was found and explained that he had turned back and became disoriented while trying to retrace his steps to the camp.

Chad’s Ennedi region is a remote mountainous area of the Sahara Desert near the border with Sudan and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The festival, held in the town of Amdjarass, brings together artists from across the region and aims to showcase traditional Saharan culture.

France’s Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained in regular contact with local authorities. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Chadian officials said they are maintaining close coordination with French authorities and will provide further information as it becomes available.