President of Madagascar visits his French counterpart in Paris

France
The president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, is visiting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris - a visit that could mark the beginning of a thaw in diplomatic relations.
According to the Élysée, discussions will include the provision of humanitarian aid to Madagascar in the wake of the devastating cyclones that battered the island.
It comes days after Madagascar’s President headed to Russia, where the two firmed up co operation on defense and energy.
The trips have sparked concern among some residents on the island, as they question their benefits.
It comes amid high tensions between the two countries, after France’s military helped former President Andry Rajoelina flee the island.
Rajoelina fled Madagascar following weeks of demonstrations led by young people, who were calling for him to step down.
