Closing arguments begin in appeal trial of accused Franco-Rwandan génocidaire

The four-week Paris appeal trial of an accused Franco-Rwandan génocidaire started hearing closing arguments on Wednesday.

Experts testified that Claude Muhayimana is of sound mind and not easily influenced. It’s an important point for the civil parties to establish, as it undermines the defence position that the former driver acted under duress.

Muhayimana is accused of transporting Hutu killers to massacre sites during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021 but was released a year later, pending his appeal.

The defense has pointed to a lack of evidence against Muhayimana. It’s also questioned whether it’s fair to ascribe responsibility to one individual amid so many collective massacres.

Muhayimana has accused Rwandan authorities of scapegoating him because he refused to testify against French troops deployed to the country during the genocide.