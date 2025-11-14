Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwandan government to build nearly 300 homes for genocide survivors

Photos in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre of some of those who died, Kigali, Rwanda, 5 April 2014   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP2014
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Rwanda

The Rwandan government said on Tuesday that it plans to build 296 new homes to house vulnerable survivors of the 1994 genocide.

Over the course of 100 days in that year, extremist Hutus murdered an estimated 1 million Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Thousands of survivors still live in torment, haunted by memories of that period during which as many as 10,000 people were killed daily and sexual violence was used as a weapon of war.

Kigali said it has set aside nearly $3.5 million for the houses which will be built in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year.

The government said it is also exploring what it described as “unconventional construction methods” to reduce costs without compromising quality.

This would include community participation with residents contributing locally available material and labour.

Once the method is approved, it said it will help with the completion of the remaining 6,973 house needed by survivors.

Officials say beneficiaries will also receive psychological and social support before and after relocation.

The minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement said, however, that from now on, survivors will no longer be treated as a separate category.

Instead, they will be included in the national housing framework alongside other vulnerable Rwandans.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..