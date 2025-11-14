Rwandan government to build nearly 300 homes for genocide survivors

The Rwandan government said on Tuesday that it plans to build 296 new homes to house vulnerable survivors of the 1994 genocide.

Over the course of 100 days in that year, extremist Hutus murdered an estimated 1 million Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Thousands of survivors still live in torment, haunted by memories of that period during which as many as 10,000 people were killed daily and sexual violence was used as a weapon of war.

Kigali said it has set aside nearly $3.5 million for the houses which will be built in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year.

The government said it is also exploring what it described as “unconventional construction methods” to reduce costs without compromising quality.

This would include community participation with residents contributing locally available material and labour.

Once the method is approved, it said it will help with the completion of the remaining 6,973 house needed by survivors.

Officials say beneficiaries will also receive psychological and social support before and after relocation.

The minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement said, however, that from now on, survivors will no longer be treated as a separate category.

Instead, they will be included in the national housing framework alongside other vulnerable Rwandans.