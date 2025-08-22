French judges dismiss genocide case against Habyarimana's widow

Two investigating judges sitting in Paris cited a lack of evidence in dismissing the case Thursday.

The dismissal means 82-year-old Agathe Habyarimana's chance of geting tried for conspiracy to commit the 1994 genocide in Rwanda has significantly reduced.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said it would appeal the decision.

In the dismissal order, the judges said there was no evidence pinning Habyarimana as a genocide perpetrator, but only as a victim of a terror attack in which her husband - then President Juvenal Habyarimana - was killed.

Habyarimana's assassination in a plane bombing on April 6, 1994, sparked the genocide in which approximately 800,000 individuals — primarily Tutsis and moderate Hutus—were killed.

A complaint filed in 2008 by the Civil Parties Collective for Rwanda (CPCR) prompted a French investigation into her alleged complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity.

In February 2022, the investigating judge declared the case closed, indicating a probable dismissal. The defense contended that the duration of the investigation was excessive.

Nevertheless, in August 2022, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office sought additional hearings and cross-examinations, labeling it one of the most intricate cases still being examined.

